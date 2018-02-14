Be bold this Valentine's Day with HUAWEI Mate 10 Series and these four alternative photo spots

On paper, Valentine’s Day is about showering your significant other—or potential significant other—with affection in the form of extravagant dinners, beautiful bouquets and the finest of champagnes. But we know better. In reality, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to boost your social media presence with carefully choreographed photos of you and your significant other having the time of your lives at the hottest photo spots around town.
To help you up your game this Valentine's Day—and maybe impress a date or two along the way—we've selected four of the best alternative photo spots.
As February 14 draws near, here are some perfect ideas for where you can take your date and your (HUAWEI) Mate (10).
Go kawaii with a robot
What better way to impress a date than by flaunting your love of all things science and tech with a visit to Manchester's Museum of Science and Industry? Alongside the museum's regular assortment of scientific curios is an exhibition of over 100 robots, ranging from a 17th century dancing wine goblet and an animatronic baby, to a news-reading android from Japan.
Robots is on display at the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester until Sunday April 15. Entry is £8 adults and £5 children.
Celebrate prehistory and all things dinosaur
South East London is hardly known for its romantic hot spots. But if you pitch it just right (we recommend playing the Jurassic Park theme on your phone throughout), Crystal Palace Park Dinosaur Sculptures make for a suitably prehistoric Valentine’s Day out. There are 30 full-scale statues of the Komodo dragon’s dinosaur cousins to cosy up to for a photo. While they’re not exactly accurate by modern standards—they were made in 1854 after all—just think of all the witty Jeff Goldblum quotes you can slam onto Snapchat.
Crystal Palace Park Dinosaur Sculptures are free to visit. The park is open from 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm daily.
Show your date who's boss at Four Quarters
What better way to spend your Valentine's Day than with a button-bashing beverage at Four Quarters? Instead of trying to avoiding awkward silences with your date and overcompensating with an overzealous consumption of cheap prosecco, challenge them to a whooping at Street Fighter II instead. Not only is the joy of virtual street combat a path to true love, but the resulting photo is sure to make anyone who's splashed out on a bland, overpriced Valentine's dinner green with envy.
London's Four Quarters South and Four Quarters East are open daily until 1am. Manchester's Arcade Club is a great alternative for those not near the capital.
Show off your dark side
If you and your date are into the darker things in life, head over to Viktor Wynd's Museum of Curiosities in London's Dalston, where you can check out a few choice cuts borrowed from Cornwall's Museum of Witchcraft and Magic. Alongside unsettling curios like a Witch Mirror, a waxen cursed poppet and items from a Black Magicians altar is a range of disconcerting taxidermy for you to get your picture on with.
The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic is on at The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities in Hackney until 28th February 2018. Entry costs £6 per person, with guided tours running at 6:30pm daily.
