6 Twitch streamers you should be following

Twitch is now the world’s premier platform for live game streaming, a place where anyone with a phone, tablet, computer or console can watch other people play games – not to mention interact with those streamers.

It has something of a reputation for boosting the players of certain types of games – think Fortnite, Call of Duty, Escape from Tarkov, PUBG, League of Legends and any number of similar ultra-competitive titles. But dig a little deeper and you’ll find a wide variety of streamers broadcasting all sorts of things – not just games but comedy, art, chat and music.

We’ve teamed up with RØDE to highlight six Twitch streamers we love, ranging from the well-known to the relatively obscure.