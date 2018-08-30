Apple has its ecosystem. Samsung has its near-perfect design. Google and Huawei have their clever camera tech. OnePlus has its irresistible price of entry.

Sony? Well, Sony is a company that, all things being equal, should be firing out top-notch smartphones like Mary Berry does cakes. In reality, that hasn't quite happened.

This time, then, the company knows it has to make a statement. The XZ3, which arrives only six months after the XZ2 and just as the souped up XZ2 Premium arrives in the UK, is the first Xperia smartphone to sport an OLED panel.

Big whoop, you might think. Loads of flagship blowers have been OLED-equipped for a while now. But Sony is using its Bravia TV know-how to create a display it reckons makes it one to rival anything on the market right now.

There’s also HTC-esque squeezable sides as well as a handful of other incremental upgrades - but do these enhancements equate to a phone you finally want to buy?