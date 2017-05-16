WTF is... HTC Edge Sense?

Basically, think of Edge Sense as touch-sensitive side panels that run up the edges of your phone. Give 'em a squeeze and they'll act as buttons, doing pretty much anything you assign them to do.

HTC reckons this is a more 'intimate' form of touch, and could come in handy for anyone that struggles with tiny touch screens.

The tech can detect two forms of squeeze - short ones and long ones. Each one can so something different, depending on what app you're in or whether the screen is on or off.

You get an onscreen prompt to show you when the Edges are sensing a squeeze, but you can turn it off if you find it distracting,

It's easy enough to adjust the amount of pressure you need to apply, so you don't feel like you're crushing your phone every time you want to use a shortcut key.

This is also where you'll find the training demo, which has you blowing up party balloons with each squeeze.