Sony's Xperia 5 costs £699 in the UK. For £29 more, you could get an iPhone 11, £30 less will get you a Galaxy S10e, or for exactly the same cash its main rival is the OnePlus 7 Pro.

With that kind of competition, the latest Xperia is going to need more than its sensational colour options to make it pop (even if we only got the black one).

But living with the Xperia 5 for a week has impressed us, and running side-by-side comparisons with the Xperia 1, OnePlus 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro have all hit home one fact: Sony does premium very well.

But does it do it well enough to convince you to deposit the best part of 700 notes in the company coffers?