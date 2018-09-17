It seems as if Sony haven’t made any design changes since the last RX100, or the one before that, or the one befor.... It could be a good one for a game of spot the difference, the extreme level.

But that’s not a bad thing, because the cameras have always looked and felt great. The buttons and dials, although quite close together, are positioned where your finger and thumb naturally rest.

No larger than a chunky chocolate brownie, it’ll easily fit in most pockets and you can wrap your entire hand around it. Studying the spec sheet, it’s a couple of mm’s thicker than the RX2100 V, but barely noticeable and still proper dinky.

It’s super light and the metal chassis feels robust, and with that smooth finish and subtle Zeiss branding, a touch luxurious too.

Sony are treating us to an LCD touchscreen here. Hurrah! The first in the series to have one, which is sort of crazy given the fact pretty much all cameras nowadays have them. We’re a generation of happy-go-tappies and anything not proddable belongs in a museum.

The touchscreen doesn’t have full functionality, so it’s not possible to flick through the menus, but it works for all the important stuff; tap-to-focus, pinch and zoom on playback.

The mechanical switches to operate the flash and viewfinder (OLED, natch) are really fun to use, they both spring out with great speed and precision. It’s a bit like playing with a toy. If you’re the type of person that enjoys a retractable pen (what kind of fun-sapping bore doesn’t), then you’ll love this.

One slightly annoying thing though, if you flick the viewfinder up, the camera will automatically switch itself on, but you can override that in the camera’s settings.

There’s no grip around the body, but because it is so teeny, you get pretty good purchase, plus there’s a lovely tessellated ring around the lens which is there to be used as an aid.