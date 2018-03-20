Pairing a 1in sensor with a 15x optical zoom is enough to make the TZ200 stand out amongst its peers. There are plenty of ultra-long zoom cameras out there, but almost all tend to have much smaller sensors.

Since life is full of compromises, there’s still one here, and that’s how fast the lens is. The maximum aperture of the TZ200’s lens is f/3.3 at the widest point. That compares with f/2.8 for the TZ100’s widest point, which is not too bad a loss. However, if you look at something like the RX100V, which has a maximum aperture of f/1.8 at its widest point (but only offers a 2.7x zoom) you can see why some people complain about lens speed.

The wider the aperture, the more light it lets in. How much you’re shooting in the dark is therefore likely to alter your opinion of whether you can cope with an f/3.3 maximum option. As primarily a travel / holiday camera, it seems likely you’ll be spending most of your time with the TZ200 outside in the daylight - but do give this particular feature some consideration if your idea of travel is visiting dungeons and basements (it takes all sorts).

One of the more noticeable changes to the TZ200 - certainly when you’re using it anyway - is the electronic viewfinder’s resolution bump. There’s now almost double the number of pixels, and while it’s still much smaller than something you’ll find on a compact system camera, it still comes in very handy when bright sunshine precludes the use of the LCD screen.

Speaking of the screen, it’s the one real niggle that we have with this camera. It’s fixed - in other words it doesn’t tilt or articulate. Not having full articulation is no big deal, but the ability to tilt would have been very handy for composing from awkward angles, such as from above.

On the positive side, it’s a very responsive touch-screen. You can use the touch functions for various things, such as setting the autofocus point, as well as scrolling through various menus and so on. You can continue to use the screen to set AF point while using the viewfinder, which comes in very handy.

The TZ200 can record 4K video, but also lets you snap stills straight from your clips with its 4K Photo functionality. This can be a great boon for typical travel subjects, like hyperactive kids - and is also handy at home for capturing your dog while on the move (because everyone primarily uses their cameras to photograph their dogs, just like I do, right?).