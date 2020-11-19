With 10fps continuous shooting and Sony’s fast, accurate autofocus system on board, the A7C is quite the speed demon. You can rattle off shots at a nice brisk pace, while the AF’s tracking and uncanny ability to focus on what you want it to means that capturing elusive or fast-moving subjects is relatively painless. The AF system has excellent eye- and face-tracking, which works really well for video too: you can wander back and forth within the frame and the A7C will keep your face in focus the whole time. Oh, and it works for animals’ eyes as well as human peepers.

The in-body 5-axis image stabilisation gives you plenty of leeway when shooting handheld or in difficult conditions, but the A7C also comes with a built-in gyroscope which embeds motion metadata in image files. In post-production, Sony’s Catalyst Browse desktop software can use this data to automatically stabilise videos. This method isn’t perfect (it requires at least a slight crop to the frame, and that you turn off in-body stabilisation before recording) but it’s extremely effective, particularly when it comes to compensating for the jerky motion that arises from walking. It’s almost as impactful as using a gimbal, without all the fuss and fiddliness that actually using a gimbal entails, and vloggers in particular will adore it.

The A7C’s battery life is also a strong point. It uses the newer Sony battery design (the same as seen on the A7S III), which gives it a big chunk of power to feed on. Sony claims you can can record over well 200 minutes of video on a single charge, or take over 700 photos. That’s best-in-class level – and our field testing suggests it’s broadly accurate.

One thing that disappoints is the menu system. The A7S III, which arrived earlier this year, had a fully redesigned UI that made the on-screen menus much easier to navigate; Sony hasn’t used that design here, instead sticking with the older, labyrinthine system. It’s not particularly intuitive and sometimes finding an option takes too long, and we’re a little confused why Sony made this choice.