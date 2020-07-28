Sony’s A7S III is a night-time video star

With a new 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor combined with a fresh Bionz XR processing engine, Sony have created a whole new beast which focuses on image clarity and class-leading low light video. Shoot 4K video up to 120 fps with up to 409,600 ISO with 15 stops of dynamic range and we welcome the arrival of a fully articulating LCD screen and, at long last, a touch screen. With 759 phase-detection autofocus points and eye-tracking for humans and animals, plus 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and active stabilisation, it’s set to be ace for both videographers and photographers. The 9.4 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder, and high-speed continuous shooting at up to 10fps is another box ticked for stills snappers. Yours for £3,800 and available in September.