Apparently Sonos toyed with several designs for the One before landing on the same cute cuboid shape that we’ve already seen in the Play:1. It’s an Apple-like approach to aesthetic consistency, and we’re absolutely fine with that. The Play:1 was a cute-looking speaker and the same goes for the Sonos One.

It’s got a fun wrap-around grille that dominates its front, allowing as much space as possible for its array of two Class-D digital amplifiers, one tweeter, and one mid-woofer to blast out their almighty noise. Clasped onto that grille’s top and bottom is a matte-coloured black or white shell that’s a tad sleeker than what you got with the Play:1.

Similarly, the One has done away with the physical buttons of its predecessor and gone with touch controls instead. Place your digit on top of the One and you’ll be able to adjust your music’s volume, skip and pause tracks and turn its microphone on and off. Or of course you could get Alexa to do all of that for you instead.

To get Amazon’s voice assistant working properly Sonos has integrated a six-microphone array into the One. It’s the first Sonos speaker to have this setup bestowed upon it and the only one that’ll work with Alexa straight up, without you having to plug in an Echo or Echo Dot. Even though the recent Play:5 has its own microphone array it’s just not good enough to work with Alexa.

This all makes the Sonos One a unique proposition amongst smart speakers and a bona fide alternative to the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod.