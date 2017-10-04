Finally, the Alexa-powered Sonos One is a reality. Better yet, it seems to be as good as we’d hoped it might be.
Simply put, the Sonos One is an Amazon Echo that’s been built to make your favourite music sound awesome. Just like an Echo, it can set alarms, change your thermostat’s temperature, dim your lights and carry off any other skills you fancy. Unlike an Echo, it’s a real pleasure to listen to.
I’ve heard the Sonos One in action, have fired a load of questions at its designers and have the full lowdown on this new voice-enabled speaker.
Sonos One design: the box is back
Apparently Sonos toyed with several designs for the One before landing on the same cute cuboid shape that we’ve already seen in the Play:1. It’s an Apple-like approach to aesthetic consistency, and we’re absolutely fine with that. The Play:1 was a cute-looking speaker and the same goes for the Sonos One.
It’s got a fun wrap-around grille that dominates its front, allowing as much space as possible for its array of two Class-D digital amplifiers, one tweeter, and one mid-woofer to blast out their almighty noise. Clasped onto that grille’s top and bottom is a matte-coloured black or white shell that’s a tad sleeker than what you got with the Play:1.
Similarly, the One has done away with the physical buttons of its predecessor and gone with touch controls instead. Place your digit on top of the One and you’ll be able to adjust your music’s volume, skip and pause tracks and turn its microphone on and off. Or of course you could get Alexa to do all of that for you instead.
To get Amazon’s voice assistant working properly Sonos has integrated a six-microphone array into the One. It’s the first Sonos speaker to have this setup bestowed upon it and the only one that’ll work with Alexa straight up, without you having to plug in an Echo or Echo Dot. Even though the recent Play:5 has its own microphone array it’s just not good enough to work with Alexa.
This all makes the Sonos One a unique proposition amongst smart speakers and a bona fide alternative to the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod.
Sons One sound: Better than an echo
Sonos has built the One to have exactly the same ‘sound profile’ as the Play:1, which is a fancy way of saying it should sound exactly the same as its predecessor. Truth be told, I didn’t get enough time with the One to play a proper game of spot the difference but it did do well with the snippets of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s Human and Solange’s Cranes In The Sky that I heard. Better than the Amazon Echo I have sitting at home and that’s basically my barometer for this kind of thing.
While I’ll happily stick on a few tunes with my Echo while frantically getting prepped for work, I wouldn’t want to sit through the new Alvvays album in its company. In stark contrast, the Sonos One has enough power and detail to make that kind of thing a pleasure. Even though it’s not got the same finesse as the bigger Play:5 or Naim Mu-so Qb.
Ideally you’ll get two of things for stereo playback but a single One is just fine on its own. Alas, even though it’s meant to sound just like a Play:1 and uses pretty much identical audio components, you can’t pair the One with its predecessor for this purpose. Likewise, you need two Ones to use them as part of a surround sound setup with a PlayBase and Play:5.
Sonos One voice control: more than just Alexa
Really then, the Sonos One is meant to be just like its predecessor only with voice controls. And right now that amounts to Alexa integration. As the most established voice assistant with support for Philips Hue, Nest, Hive and hundreds more smart home platforms that makes total sense, and positions the One adeptly against the Amazon Echo and its many siblings.
Still, not everyone’s voice assistant of choice is Alexa. Especially if you happen to have one of those lovely new Google Pixel phones. So Sonos has also promised Google Assistant will be compatible with the One sometime next year, making it a superior speaker to the Google Home.
As for Siri? Apple is keeping that for its own HomePod, so there’s no chance for that to work with the Sonos One in the near future. Whether you’re wedded to Alexa or Google Assistant, the Sonos One should work according to both the fullest potential of both platforms. Even if you only end up using it to ask inane trivia questions or setting timers for your haphazard cooking.
Want to be sure that no one’s listening into your everyday mutterings through the Sonos One’s microphone? Its six-mic array is hard-wired into the light at the top of the speaker that turns on when it’s in use. So if that light is on, the microphones are too.
Sonos One alternatives: what about HomePod?
Like I said earlier, the best way of thinking about the Sonos One is as sort of Echo Deluxe that can do all the same stuff as a standard Echo, but with added audio chops. That puts it in a field of its own when it comes to smart speakers.
At £89 the newly updated Echo is a significantly cheaper proposition, albeit one that can’t compete on sound quality. Likewise, the £129 Google Home costs less than the Sonos One and comes with the same sound issues as the Echo. Arguably more so given its smart home skills aren’t as advanced in the UK as they are in the US.
Then you’ve got Apple’s as yet unreleased HomePod which costs a whopping great $349, claims to deliver great sound and relies on Siri for its smarts. Something that doesn’t exactly fill us with a great amount of confidence. All in all, it doesn’t take a great leap of imagination to envision the Sonos One as one of the best smart speakers around.
Sonos One initial verdict
If you care about music and have kitted out your home with at least a smattering of smart kit, then the Sonos One should be teetering close to the top of your Christmas list right now. The Play:1 was a fine wireless speaker, so adding to Alexa to it seems like a recipe for instant success. Especially since you can connect it to other Sonos speakers you might own already for multiroom delights.
Given I haven’t really seen how well Alexa integrates with the Sonos One yet, I’d hold off on hitting that pre-order button just now. Even though the omens are very promising here it’ll take more than a 20 minute demo session to be sure that Alexa is in full working order. So long as it can survive the full review treatment, the Sonos One could well trump Amazon’s Echo as our smart speaker of choice.