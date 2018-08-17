If you’ve spent any time with a Samsung Gear S3, you’ll find the design on the Galaxy Watch very familiar indeed.

The main watch face is set in a sturdy, stainless steel body, with a rotating bezel for navigation, a Gorilla Glass-coated AMOLED display and an interchangeable rubberised strap.

The good news is that the Galaxy Watch now comes in two sizes, 42mm (£279) and 46mm (£299), which makes it much more suitable than the Gear S3 for scrawny wrists like mine.

Because the 46mm version is big - and I don’t even think that’s down to any male/female wrist difference. It’s a chunky watch for anyone, and you’re going to need a sizeable wrist (and of course prefer a larger watch face) to pull it off.

That’s a bit of a shame, because some of the Galaxy Watch’s biggest boasts are limited to the larger size, but more on that later.

Depending on the size you pick, will depend on the colour options afforded to you. The smaller option comes in a choice of rose gold or black, with the larger face coming only in silver.

These are complemented by black ribbed straps on the black and silver versions, and a soft pink option on the rose gold, with the buckles matching the colour of the main body.

The straps measure in at 20mm on the 42mm and 22mm on the 46mm, and with a rubberised finish, certainly sit on the sportier side of things.

That’s a little surprising given the Galaxy Watch’s more premium watch face. We might have expected straps more similar to the leather ones on the S3 Classic, but they are at least interchangeable if you want something smarter.

Just like on the Gear S3, the circular display on the Galaxy Watch is gorgeous, and measures in at 1.3in or 1.2in depending on the size you go for.

There are two buttons on the right-hand side of the watch, which work with the rotating bezel for navigation and selection. These looked a little more like standard watch crowns on the Gear S3, but sit flatter to the body in the Galaxy Watch.

The watch faces (of which there are some 60,000 to choose from ) go right to the edge too, meaning there are no unsightly flat black borders like you might see on cheaper circular smartwatches.