True wireless earbuds: we just can't seem to get enough of 'em. Which is handy, seeing how smartphone companies have seemingly declared war on the 3.5mm headphone port.

Samsung forced the issue with last year's Galaxy Note 10, and now the 3.5mm-less S20 has followed suit, so anyone upgrading will need to cut the cord. Enter the Galaxy Buds+, the company's second generation true wireless in-ears.

The Buds+ have similar looks to last year's effort, but overhauled internals that include uprated audio drivers, extra microphones and bigger batteries to keep you listening for longer. Oh, and don't forget a £20 price bump.

That might not sound like radical change, but the combination could be music to your ears.