Beyond comfort, sound and durability, the feature that matters most when it comes to true wireless buds is battery life. A single charge on the Elite Active 75t offers 7.5 hours. There’s another 20.5 hours in the charging case for a total play time of 28 hours. That’s almost double the 15 hours on the 65t and about the best you can get right now in true wireless territory.

A full charge takes 2 hours and 20 mins and that happily saw us through a week of average usage, commuting and sweating in the pain cave, or whatever you call working out these days. For any last-minute low power emergencies, fast charge provides an hour’s battery from just 15 minutes of charging. There are quicker fast-charging headphones out there but that’s still solid.

One big difference to the likes of the AirPods Pro is the lack of active noise cancellation but the seal in the ear creates pretty decent passive noise cancellation. As with the 75t’s we were happy with the Actives’ ability to block out the grunting lifters in our local gym. You do get HearThrough transparency mode. In theory, this allows you to hear more of your surroundings for improved situational awareness, dead useful if you run or ride on busy streets. You can handily fire up this mode from the buds but on the pair we tested while music was playing, we couldn’t tell the difference. It’s certainly not as distinct and impressive as the transparency mode on the AirPods.

Calls are made much clearer by those 4-microphones we mentioned that provide ambient noise reduction on outgoing calls. Even on London’s biggest, busiest roads, callers could hear us with decent clarity. We enjoyed the fact that removing either bud from your ear auto pauses the music, and returning it kicks it off again. You can also listen with just one ear bud but unlike some true wireless, you can only use the right bud for mono sound and some of the music controls aren’t available.

Another fairly standard feature we’ve come to expect is auto power off. The Elite Active 75t not only shut down after 15 mins without connection or 60 mins without activity but you can also customise those times in the app too. For the voice assistant addicts out there, there’s one touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. And if you misplace your buds, there’s a handy Find My Jabra feature in the app to help you track them down.