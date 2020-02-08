As with most earbuds, the CK3TW come in their own charging case. The makers have opted for a neat square-ish shape with rounded corners and a silky finish which feels quite fancy considering the sub-£100 price point. Despite packing charging skills, the case is still pretty light so it won't add too much weight to your bag.

The buds come in black, white, blue or red and snap neatly into the case thanks to some built-in magnets. Not only this snapping motion feel inexplicably pleasing, the magnetic pull means that even if you fumble the buds slightly when you take them in or out, there's less chance of them ending up on the pavement.

What's more, the fact that the buds stick out of the open case slightly make they quite easy to grab. This is a big contrast with some rival products where carefully excavating the buds from the case in a concentrated fingertip pincer movement feels like too much of a challenge to be dealing with before you've even had your morning coffee.

We found the CK3TW buds were more comfortable to wear than the pricer CKS5TWs, with the design feeling lighter and protruding from our ears slightly less. But they're still very much in the accidentally-getting-yanked-out danger zone if you've got long hair.

There are spare silicone eartips provided in four different sizes to help you get the right fit, and while this made the buds reasonably comfy we found that they started to feel slightly less comfy after 45 minutes or so. However, the eartips did allow for pretty good sound insulation, so you won't bug the people around you with leaky tunes.