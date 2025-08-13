Forget wireless earbuds, the Campfire Audio Grand Luna have me reaching for wired buds again

While there are plenty of excellent wireless earbuds to pick from, sticking with a wire will get you better sound. If you want to focus on the purest sound, look towards a set of in-ear monitors. Better yet, get a set with planar-magnetic drivers for even better accuracy and a more open soundscape. That’s exactly what Campfire Audio’s latest wired earbuds offer, and they might be about to sway me away from wireless buds.

The Grand Luna buds feature a custom 14mm planar driver with two precision-tuned BAs. That’s all encased in a red transparent shell that looks like it’s been pinched straight from the set of Blade Runner. In other words, they look as gorgeous as they’ll sound.

Campfire Audio isn’t just using any planar. Rather, they’ve opted for a revamped version of their own, tuned for buttery smooth, hyper-detailed sound that promises hours of listening without ear fatigue.

Frequency response is equally impressive. The Grand Luna’s planar doesn’t just handle the low end like a champ – it’s pushing up to a frankly ludicrous 30 kHz on the top. Yes, I know, your ears won’t hear it. But it’s about the headroom, the air, the sense of space on the soundscape that you only get from high-end buds.

There’s a new modular cable that also caught my attention. Rather than including adapters, Campfire has opted for swappable terminations. You can pick from 3.5mm, 4.4mm, and USB-C with a Cirrus Logic DAC chucked in for good measure. In theory, you should be able to use the Grand Luna out and about without dragging a stack of dongles or a brick-sized DAP with you.

The Grand Luna are available to order now, priced at $1399/£1399. You can grab a set directly from Campfire Audio or even third-party retailers like Amazon.