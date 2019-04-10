Notch, teardrop, hole-punch; there are loads of smartphone designs in 2019, but very few of them boast a true all-screen design.

Enter the Samsung A80, whose display takes up the whole face of the phone. But that doesn’t mean there’s no front-facing camera.

In a novel (literal) twist, the top of the phone raises up when it’s selfie-time, and the rear camera module turns 180-degrees to face you.

This means that you get to retain 100 per cent of phone screen real estate, plus you get the same lens that you use to take landscape shots for livestreams and video calls.

Otherwise, the A80 is packed with the sort of tech we’re coming to expect from a mid-ranger: an AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint reader and 3D depth camera for bokeh photos and video.

Is there anything in this single, rotating camera module lark? Or is it just a gimmick? We went hands on to find out.