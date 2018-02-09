ring video doorbell 2

It’s quite hard to escape a camera lens these days. Between security cams, smart speakers and even alarm clocks, your house can soon make The Truman Show feel like a paragon of privacy.

But if there’s one place that most people would be happy to mount a web-connected snooper it’s outside their front door.

Enter smart doorbells. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, two-way audio and fisheye cameras, they promise to let you see and talk to visitors on your smartphone, whether you’re around the corner or on the other side of the world.

Not many techy doorbells have made it to the UK, but Ring’s range is now the most widely available. There are four models in its range, with the Video Doorbell 2 sitting just above its entry-level original.

The Video Doorbell 2 has one big claim over most of its rivals, including the forthcoming Nest Hello – it has a rechargeable battery, which gives you the option of mounting it to your wall without hardwiring it. Handy if, like me, you don’t have an existing doorbell to replace.

But does this make it a useful addition to your front door? That depends on a few things…