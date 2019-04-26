Before we start on sound quality, one of the big reasons to love the TrueConnects is their connection stability. That might sound about as exciting as starting a Lamborghini review with chat about fuel efficiency but bear with us.

If you’ve tried a pair of truly wireless in-ears before, you’ll have discovered that reliability is one of their biggest bugbears, but the RHA TrueConnect are easily as reliable as the unshakeable Airpods.

You can move away from your device into another room and the connection isn’t interrupted, so staying connected from your bag or pocket is no big ask.

The connection between the buds themselves is rock solid too, which helps them to remain in sync for watching video – another big issue we have noticed, even in some of the priciest truly wireless in-ears.

Of course, none of this would matter if the audio performance wasn’t there to back it up, but it is, and they sound great.

For such small in-ear buds, the bass response is superb, without being boomy or overpowering. Instead, it’s punchy, textured and detailed, without taking the shine away from anything else.

It does give their overall tonality a degree of warmth, but this also helps them to sound solid, assured and easy to listen to for longer periods.

Such confidence makes them a fun listen too, and their weightier bassline doesn’t slow them down one bit, with plenty of energy to cope with up-tempo tracks. They work well with most genres we chuck at them, but certainly lend themselves best to pop, EDM and hip hop.

The midrange could have a touch more clarity for more vocal-focused music, but it’s far from a deal breaker with all the other good stuff that’s going on. There’s still a decent amount of insight and some bite in the upper mids and treble that stops them sounding sluggish.

They also have a pretty wide soundstage for a pair of in-ears, with a good amount of depth to their presentation and the ability to perform some pretty impressive dynamic sweeps too.

As for how they shape up against Apple’s buds, there’s certainly more detail at play here and they do a better job at blocking out surrounding noise too. Blaring tube announcements will still make themselves known, but chit chat and more general traffic hubbub is fairly negligible once you get the right ear tips to fit your ear.