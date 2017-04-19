Nostalgia is a drug. You see one screenshot of Donkey Kong throwing barrels at Mario, and you’re instantly rummaging around in the attic for your old NES.

The NES Classic Mini did a wonderful job of giving reminiscent gamers their retro fix, but when Nintendo pulled the plug on its production earlier this month it turned a host of retro gamers sour.

Fortunately, the history-addicted won’t need to go cold turkey for long: Retro Freak has conveniently stepped into the void.

In what threatens to be an overdose of joy for 8-bit fans, the Retro Freak not only runs NES titles, but can also handle games from 11 other throwback systems.

With a £170 price tag, though - not to mention a raft of other frailties - is it capable of bringing throwback fun to the masses?