So what of those 30 games then? In truth, there are so many to enjoy that we've only managed to dig into about half of them. Every title we've played so far has been a faithful recreation of its original form, warts and all. Super Mario Bros. 3, for example, features the same strip of graphical discolouration along the right-hand side of screen that was present in its first incarnation. It's a bit off-putting, but that's how things were three decades ago. To call for Nintendo to have gone back and tinkered with history would be missing the point of this console.

Before we ramp up our praise to ‘breathless’ status once more, there is one more thing to bear in mind: a lot of these games are hard. But then that's because all games were super-tough back in the day. Why? Well for starters this was an easy way to ensure their longevity, but it's also that there just wasn’t the processing power available to add in standard player aids such as a detailed world map, adaptive difficulty and game saves. If you thought Dark Souls was a challenge, then try giving The Legend of Zelda a go.

In fairness, not all of the Classic Mini’s myriad titles are quite so challenging and Nintendo has engineered the Classic Mini so it can create save states for any game - even though this is a bit awkward at times. Foul afoul of too many Goombas in Super Mario Bros. and you’ll have to start again from scratch or reset your console to load up your save state again.