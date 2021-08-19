Big pixel counts don’t always mean better pictures, so the 108MP resolution sensor on the Redmi Note 10 Pro isn’t a guaranteed win. But it is unheard of at this price – and immediately grabs attention.

Helped along by an f/1.9 lens, the main camera is specced out with everything other than optical image stabilisation (OIS). It’s complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), a 5MP telemacro camera (f/2.4), and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4).

The lack of OIS means the Redmi Note 10 Pro isn’t the best iteration of Samsung’s 108MP sensor; the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S21 Ultra wipe the floor with it in low light. Under £400, though, this is probably the best camera phone you can buy.

The wide aperture of the physically large main sensor ensures the Note 10 Pro’s photos pack impactful shallow depth of field. Colours pop nicely and detail is on-point, provided you keep your subject more than 25cm away from the camera.

If you do want to capture close-up shots, the telemacro camera is a welcome addition. Loaded up with 5MP resolution and autofocus, it’s capable of pulling out granular textures that other phones in this price bracket would simply miss – just check out the picture of the spider we snapped.

The ultra-wide camera isn’t a disappointment either, despite the absence of autofocus. While it’s definitely the weakest of the array, it’s still a handy addition to the mix – especially in well-lit outdoor scenes. But dim the lights and you’ll want to fire up the main camera, plus possibly night mode (which doesn’t work with the ultra-wide).

Digital image stabilisation has come a long way in the last few years, and it really helps the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s video along. Capable of recording footage at 4K (30fps) or 1080p (60fps), the results hold together very well compared to the competition, only really crumbling in low-lit scenes.

As for selfies, they’re snapped using the f/2.45 16MP front camera. Xiaomi’s aggressive beauty mode can be tuned to take super-flattering shots, while the portrait mode handles edge detection well for the most part.