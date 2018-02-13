WIN the trip of a lifetime to see the slot canyons of America

Ask someone where they’d like to go on holiday and chances are they wouldn’t say “the middle of the desert.” But what seems like the most unlikely of holiday destinations on the surface is home to some of the most beautiful, life-changing scenery on the planet - and you could go see it.

To celebrate the immersive viewing experience of Philips Ambilight TVs, we’re offering a reader and a partner or friend of their choice the chance to join us on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around Nevada and Arizona as part of our leading Extreme Earth series. We’ll be taking in the bright lights of Las Vegas, exploring the unique alien worlds of rocky slot canyons and glamping under the stars in. We may even ride a horse or two along the way.

As well as getting an all-expenses paid trip to America (gambling losses not withstanding), your experiences will be captured and shown to technology fans worldwide - both here on Stuff and in Philips TV product showcases - as we film the entire experience with the latest Hollywood-grade video and photography equipment.

In July, you’ll also be invited to attend a premiere of the documentary based on the trip, reliving the entire experience on a flagship Philips Ambilight television. If you’re wondering what that might look like, check out the video below, which documented our trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights.