WIN the trip of a lifetime to see the slot canyons of America

Ask someone where they’d like to go on holiday and chances are they wouldn’t say “the middle of the desert.” But what seems like the most unlikely of holiday destinations on the surface is home to some of the most beautiful, life-changing scenery on the planet - and you could go see it.
To celebrate the immersive viewing experience of Philips Ambilight TVs, we’re offering a reader and a partner or friend of their choice the chance to join us on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around Nevada and Arizona as part of our leading Extreme Earth series. We’ll be taking in the bright lights of Las Vegas, exploring the unique alien worlds of rocky slot canyons and glamping under the stars in. We may even ride a horse or two along the way.
As well as getting an all-expenses paid trip to America (gambling losses not withstanding), your experiences will be captured and shown to technology fans worldwide - both here on Stuff and in Philips TV product showcases - as we film the entire experience with the latest Hollywood-grade video and photography equipment.
In July, you’ll also be invited to attend a premiere of the documentary based on the trip, reliving the entire experience on a flagship Philips Ambilight television. If you’re wondering what that might look like, check out the video below, which documented our trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights.
Sounds good, right? To be in with a chance of winning a coveted place on our Canyon trip for you and a friend or partner, send us a 30-60s video explaining what adventure gadget you’d take with you on a journey through the desert. Quick and simple smartphone footage is fine. We want to see how great you are in front of a camera, but otherwise the format and choice of gadget is up to you, so use your imagination.
To enter, upload your footage to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #stuffadventure, or upload your clip to YouTube and email the link to liam.maguire@haymarket.com. Winners will be selected based on their enthusiasm for tech and their ability to communicate effectively on camera.
The trip is scheduled for April 16th-20th so you need to be available on these dates, be over 18 and resident in the UK. You need to be available to attend the follow-up event in London in July, exact date TBC. Full terms and conditions below.
Terms and Conditions
1. To enter, upload your clip to YouTube and email the link to liam.maguire@haymarket.com, or post your video to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #stuffadventure. Your video will not be broadcast.
2. Entries close 11:59pm Thursday March 1, 2018.
3. Prizes are as stated - an all inclusive trip for two to Arizona, USA in April 2017. Flights and all expenses when in Arizona are included in the prize. The winner is expected to arrange their own transport to and from Gatwick or Heathrow Airport. Passports and any visa requirements are the responsibility of the winner. (Haymarket will advise VISA requirements).
4. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over.
5. No cash alternative and prizes are non-transferable.
6. Only one entry per person.
7. The winner will be judged on level of technology expertise and their ability to communicate effectively on camera (full judgement criteria available on request). The judges’ decision is final.
8. For full website terms and conditions click here.
The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Bridge House, 69 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SP.
Haymarket Media Group's Privacy Policy We will not be collecting data from entrants. The winner will have to share their data, but this will be for use to contact and to arrange prize only. It will not be shared with any other person; this is not a data collection exercise.