Stuff's ultimate guide to getting started on Twitch

First up, getting noticed on Twitch can be tricky in 2020, thanks to the ever-expanding number of streamers. Millions of people are trying to grow their own channels and you need to cut through that noise if you want to build a following.

You may be tempted to dedicate your channel to Minecraft or PubG after seeing the crazy viewing figures enjoyed by the biggest Twitch streamers. However, you’ll be directly competing against thousands of other streamers, which will make life very difficult. Instead, you’re best off finding a niche and sticking with it. So for instance, gamers should choose a genre or title that interests them but that few others are regularly streaming.

Of course, you have to find a balance. If your favourite genre is realistic cow milking simulators, well, good for you, but chances are not too many Twitch viewers are searching for that.

Some kind of gimmick can also help make you more memorable, which will definitely help when it comes to building a following. That doesn’t necessarily mean hosting videos while dressed as a nun; just doing something a bit different, to stand out from the crowd. For instance, a classically trained violinist could cover popular anime soundtracks (which comes with the added bonus of crossover appeal).

Once you get started, make sure you stream regularly. Block out an hour or so in your calendar, at least two or three times a week, at the same time for consistency. Then stick to it. Starting off can be pretty tough, with only a couple of people bothering to tune in and spectate. But with a lot of patience and serious graft, you can grow your channel into a proper community.