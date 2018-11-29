No fear: Tile trackers keep a keener eye on your kit

With many of us now carrying thousands of pounds worth of tech with us everywhere we go, having some sort of early warning system to help us keep track of our gadgets and other valuables and hunt them down if they do go walkabout is invaluable - and it’s much easier to do than you might think.

Tile’s latest Bluetooth trackers make it harder to lose your stuff than ever before, with longer range, louder distress calls and replaceable batteries. Once attached to your wallet, keys, camera or other prized possession, the new Tile Mate and Tile Pro form a wireless connection with your phone, so if you can’t remember where you’ve put something, you can use the app to make your Tile emit an SOS signal, or check its last known location on a map.

With a range of 150 feet for the Mate and 300 feet for the larger, more rugged Pro, they work over longer distances than ever before, and even if the tracker’s out of range of your phone, if another Tile user comes close enough to it you’ll still get a notification of its location. It’s like having the world’s biggest search party on your side.

Tile trackers are also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, plus it works the other way, too, so you can click a button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent.