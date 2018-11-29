No fear: Tile trackers keep a keener eye on your kit

You know the feeling. That pang of panic that suddenly grips you as you realise something’s missing. You had it just a minute ago, so it must be around here somewhere, right?
But what if it’s not? A recent study by Tile found that people aged between 25 and 34 years old are so worried about their possessions going AWOL that they check their pockets and bags an average of 69 times a day. For those aged between 18 and 24 it drops to 54 times a day but there’s no doubt we’re a nation of worriers.
Lost and found
With many of us now carrying thousands of pounds worth of tech with us everywhere we go, having some sort of early warning system to help us keep track of our gadgets and other valuables and hunt them down if they do go walkabout is invaluable - and it’s much easier to do than you might think.
Tile’s latest Bluetooth trackers make it harder to lose your stuff than ever before, with longer range, louder distress calls and replaceable batteries. Once attached to your wallet, keys, camera or other prized possession, the new Tile Mate and Tile Pro form a wireless connection with your phone, so if you can’t remember where you’ve put something, you can use the app to make your Tile emit an SOS signal, or check its last known location on a map.
With a range of 150 feet for the Mate and 300 feet for the larger, more rugged Pro, they work over longer distances than ever before, and even if the tracker’s out of range of your phone, if another Tile user comes close enough to it you’ll still get a notification of its location. It’s like having the world’s biggest search party on your side.
Tile trackers are also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, plus it works the other way, too, so you can click a button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent.
On alert
Sign up for Tile Premium and it’ll be even harder to lose your gear. For £2.99 a month you get free annual battery replacements for as many Tiles as you want, plus Smart Alerts mean you’ll get a notification if your phone strays too far away from your Tile, putting an end to those moments when you have to turn back for something you’ve left at home. You also get 30-day location history, an extended warranty and dedicated Premium-only customer care via the Tile app.
The all-new Tile Pro costs £29.99 and comes in a choice of black or white, while the Mate is £19.99 and comes in white only.