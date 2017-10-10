If looks could thrill: the Honda Civic Type R in detail

The Honda Civic Type R is all about performance – but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t look incredible too.

An ideal blend of style and substance, it combines eye-popping looks with race-winning performance. The Civic Type R set a new record for the fastest front-wheel drive car ever to circuit the Nurburgring.

Those in search of understatement need not apply. This machine is loud and proud, built to turn heads and raise pulses. But it's also versatile, equally at home on the roads as on the track.

To celebrate 25 years of a car series that has continually pushed the envelope in terms of performance and design, we took a closer look at the details that ensure the new model delivers.