How network-enabled amps set your music free

There was a time when audiophiles deemed home cinema receivers far too brash to reproduce the delicate nuances of recorded music – and there may once have been some truth to their claims. But things are very different today.

Take Yamaha's range of 'Natural Sound' home cinema amps. That badge isn't an idle claim; it's part and parcel of the company's long-running efforts to bring top-quality audio – whether it's for movies, games or music – to its full range of AV products.

Its current range of network amplifiers and receivers is designed to put users in touch with a whole world of musical magic – not just through their collections of Blu-rays, CDs or network-stored music files, but through a near-limitless supply of online music and internet radio.