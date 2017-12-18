Future hi-fi: How multi-room audio is getting smarter

Smart Sound makes multi-room audio simple. Using your home’s Wi-Fi, any speaker equipped with Smart Sound can be corralled into a multi-room network delivering sweet sounds to any – or every – room in your house.

But not content with banishing the dark, frustrating days of complex cable-based or proprietary multi-room setups, Smart Sound is about to get even simpler, and even smarter.

Read on for the skinny on the future of Smart Sound...