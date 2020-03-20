The Oppo Find X2 Pro camera array is categorically ahead of the iPhones, in at least one way. It has a pericope zoom, much like the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This uses mirrors to effectively fold over a camera lens that otherwise simply wouldn’t fit in a phone body.

It makes the Oppo Find X2 Pro quite possibly the most fun phone camera you’ve used to date.

Need to snap a picture of that cute dog half-way across the park? No problem, there are good 5x and 10x zoom modes at your fingertips.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro also has one of the best macro modes put into a phone. When you get real close to your subject, the phone automatically switches to it, and uses the wide camera instead of the standard one.

Just like the Huawei P30 Pro, the original master of phone macro, this wide camera can focus much closer than the others. You need to spend a few seconds getting the focus right as, up close, the depth of field is pretty shallow. But the results are often great.

Oppo has nailed a few other important areas too. Its dynamic range processing is world-class. You can shoot right into cloud cover turned into white fury by the sun and still get usable shots.

Video stabilisation is a highlight too. The Oppo Find X2 Pro’s Ultra Steady mode has a level of smoothing similar to a GoPro Hero 8 Black. But there are compromises.

Using standard Ultra Steady limits you to 1080p capture. Go up a level to “Ultra Steady Pro” and the phone switches to the ultra-wide camera, which results in much softer-looking videos.

There’s virtually no stabilisation when shooting 4K (30fps seems a bit smoother than 60fps), so despite the fancy dedicated modes it's no iPhone 11 Pro. Apple’s top iPhone smoothes out motion extremely well at 4K. Apple wins.

The Find X2 Pro may still win for travel stills, though. The 5x zoom has a 13-megapixel sensor and takes very solid pics at that magnification. Samsung’s S20 Ultra seems to take better zoomed images still, most likely because it has a much larger, higher-res sensor for the zoom. And Samsung’s zoomed pics are much better in low light.

Samsung’s “full resolution” mode is superior too. Snap away at 1x with the Oppo and you can take 48-megapixel images if you like, instead of the standard 12MP pics. But there’s nothing like the increase in detail you see in the S20 Ultra and its surprisingly good 108MP mode.

Ultra-wide shots are great, with some loss of detail compared to the 1X (relative to view size) but nothing like the drop in quality seen in cheaper phones.

Other gripes? The camera makes certain types of scene look too bright, a little washed out. And while the night mode is very good, and quick, it only works well at 1x magnification.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro camera is a hit. It may not find any new extremes like the iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but is a blast to use and takes great images. Oppo also seems to have among the best Portrait mode processing around. This is what artificially blurs out the background, and makes sure that the reality — that it’s a trick of software — isn’t too evident.

We just wish it wasn’t so picky about the distance from your subject.