The Reno 2’s four rear cameras are driven by 48MP, 8MP, 13MP and 2MP sensors respectively, serving different purposes – from snapping single 48MP shots, to 2X optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom (a combination of optical and digital), 20x digital zoom, and a wide-angle lens for cramming more into your shot.

Unlike the Reno 5G and Reno 10X Zoom, the Reno 2 doesn’t support hybrid 10X zoom.

In broad daylight, it takes great point-and-shoot shots, bolstered by the optional built-in imaging AI which automatically detects the scene. While you can choose to go all out and shoot single 48MP shots, the miniscule gains in detail simply aren’t worth the 15MB file size, unless you plan on zooming right into shots with a magnifying glass in hand.

Both the 2X optical zoom and 5X hybrid zoom work well, allowing you to capture shots from a distance that a standard digital zoom would ruin with noise. While totally serviceable, we did notice that the Huawei P20 Pro (which we happened to have on hand) retained more detail in its 3X and 5X zoom shots. This is particularly noticeable in the highlights, which the Reno 2 tends to overexpose when zoomed in, losing a little detail.

Overall however, the Reno 2 takes solid pics, and allows you to capture subjects from a distance that a regular smartphone simply couldn’t handle. The touted 20X zoom, however, is a different story. It’s impressive on paper, sure, but it’s also a digital affair, which means any shots you take in at 20x are absolutely peppered with noise, to the point where they are, in almost all cases, unusable. It’s impressive if you want to show off how far you can zoom into an object from a distance, but the reality is that you’re more than likely going to leave the 20X zoom alone, unless you’re really after a specific shot from a large distance. The fact that Oppo hasn’t included a 20x zoom button and instead requires you to manually pinch in to achieve it, is more than likely a testament to its real-world usefulness.

The wide-angle lens serves its purpose well, and lets you fit more into the shot, at the expense of some distortion at the edges, which is expected from any wide-angle lens. It’s best used for landscape or architecture shots, but it also enables the Reno 2 to take rather impressive macro shots, which retain clarity and detail at a surprisingly close range.

Now, for low light. The Reno 2’s Night mode is impressive in netting you snaps that you would otherwise have no hope in achieving, by taking multiple shots at different exposures, before stitching them together. In a dimly lit, almost dark room, it brings out more than enough details in a shelf of knickknacks. Again, though, some details are lost in the highlights, thanks to a smidgen of overexposure – apparent, when compared to the same shot taken in the Huawei’s Night mode.

Another niggle, is the inability to see a real-time representation of the Night mode photo as it’s being taken. Huawei’s offering lets you see the photo expose before your eyes, and you can even cut it short before It’s finished, if you want to prevent over exposure.

In near-total darkness, the Reno 2’s Night mode offers a more impressive performance. Bravely gracing a London park after hours, the Reno 2 did a superb job of turning an almost pitch-black photo into a brightly lit park scene. The same shot on the P20 Pro wasn’t as bright, but it did however have noticeably less noise, with a little more detail thrown in.

The Reno 2 doesn’t produce the absolute best shots compared to the top-class flagships currently available, but despite the insanely fierce competition, it takes great looking shots in all lighting conditions, and you won’t be disappointed.

On the video front, you have various options which 4K 30fps, and 1080p 60fps. The stabilisation is decent too, though you’ll want to look elsewhere if you’re after a device for proper videography. All we know is that we took a majestic 4K video of our cat on top of a shed, and he’s never looked better.

we’re happy to say that selfie connoisseurs will find plenty to like here with the iconic 'shark fin' camera. The 16MP front-facing camera produces crisp, sharp selfies, and the adjustable bokeh effect lets you blur the background to your heart’s content.

The edge detection of this blur is decent too, although, as with most blurred-background selfies, you can spot a few ‘halo effects’ around your body and head, if you actively hunt for them. When it comes to dimly-lit pubs or dance-floor group shots, some detail is, as expected, naturally lost, but that’s the case with the competition as well. If you find yourself trapped in a dark cave, there’s also a front-facing LED to ensure your grimy face can still be captured in enough detail.