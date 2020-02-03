The camera is the primary part that some of you may end up disappointed by. It’s not because the Oppo A5 2020 doesn't perform well enough for its price. It absolutely does. But it can look better on paper than it is in reality.

You get four cameras on the back, but only two meaningfully different lenses. There are wide and standard cameras, but no zoom. The Oppo A5 2020’s camera app does let you zoom in to x5, using just the sort of zoom button you might see in a phone with a real zoom. But it’s all-digital here.

The two bonus cameras have weak 2MP sensors, and you have to dig pretty deep online just to find out what the second even does. One is for depth info, the other a monochrome camera for a B&W filter mode you have to dig pretty deep to even find. And the A5 2020 can actually take background blur and monochrome photos when the bonus sensors are blocked anyway.

The only conclusion that makes much sense is these cameras are mostly there to look the part. They are the fake pockets on your jeans, the sawdust in your fast food burger.

There’s nothing cynical or deceptive about the two main cameras, though. The Oppo A5 2020 has a 12-megapixel standard camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide.

Like most good budget phones, the A5 can take good shots in the day. But at night your shots will look much softer. Oppo says the phone has a dedicated night mode and, sure enough, it auto-switches to a “night” scene setting in low light. However, it can’t brighten up shots like the “AI” night modes used in more expensive phones.

Day-lit photos aren’t at the same level as those of the standard-setting Google Pixel 3A either, lacking the same texture and detail fidelity in the shadows when you get up close. But you can take some pretty pictures, and the Auto HDR processing means you don’t have to worry too much about where the sun is. We shot plenty with the run glaring right into the lens, and there was still plenty of detail in the foreground. That’s the sign of A-grade HDR power.

Also, let’s not forget the Pixel 3A is almost twice the price, and this phone is actually an alternative to the even more expensive Pixel 3A XL.

There’s a bit of a drop in image quality when you switch to the ultra-wide lens, but again this is no great surprise at £180. We’re talking about lesser sharpness and texture detail, not an image quality horror show, and the ability to take dramatic—looking wide angle shots is a big benefit.

Oppo takes the opposite approach to Motorola with the wide camera. You can shoot stills, not video. A Moto G8 Plus lets you capture action camera-like video, but not photos. We think most will find the photo side more useful.

The Oppo A5 2020 lets you shoot video at up to 4K resolution, at the usual budget phone standard of 30 frames per second. We recommend sticking to 1080p most of the time as there’s no electronic stabilisation at 4K. It’s not mind-blowing at 1080p either, but it does get rid of the basic judder than can make handheld footage look amateurish.

