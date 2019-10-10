Since the OnePlus 7 Pro launched, OnePlus has been powering through software updates and making the camera so much better than it was.

Now, in the 7T Pro, it really does feel like a turbo-charged 7 Pro, with a combination of refined software and tweaked hardware.

The camera consists of a main 48MP sensor (f/1.6), a 3x zoom, 8MP telephoto camera (f/2.4) and an ultra-wide 16MP camera (f/2.2). All three can autofocus, and new to the 7T Pro, the ultra-wide camera gets you as close as 2.5cm from your subject.

Shooting modes are plentiful, but we found ourselves sticking to Auto most of the time - it really is very good now. That said, with Pro, Portrait, Nightscape, Panorama, Time-lapse and Slow Motion, you have options.

Pictures are captured at 12MP by default, and the 48MP sensor can capture full-res images in pro mode too. Detail across all resolutions is impressive, and focus is generally on-point, though quality drops massively when you use a third-party app like WhatsApp to take a picture - more so than on most phones. So be sure to try and take all your shots in OnePlus’s dedicated camera app, then share it out that way.

Low light photography on the OnePlus 7T Pro is absolutely fine thanks to Nightscape; it won’t stack up to the Mate 30 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro, creating a softer shot.

Video is captured at up to 4K resolution 60fps, has plenty of punch, and stabilisation is solid at max resolution - though not class-leading like the new Super Stable mode introduced on the 7T.

It drops things down to 1080p, and grabs a bit more noise, so try and use it outdoors, but it also holds scenes incredibly still, making the OnePlus 7T Pro’s footage look like it was captured on a gimbal or action camera like the DJI Osmo Action.

Finally, the 16MP selfie-camera pops up, takes sharp but flattering pictures, complete with background defocus, and then like a turtle that’s done for the day, retracts back into its home - job done.