The Sirocco is everything a flagship phone should be in 2018: a desirable metal and glass sandwich with seriously slim proportions.

The stainless steel frame has no seams, seals or joins - just a polished single piece of metal that feels every bit as luxurious as you'd expect from a top-end blower. It's apparently 2.5x stronger than the aluminium you'd find in other phones, meaning it shouldn't show up scrapes and scratches quite so easily.

You get curved Gorilla Glass 5 wrapping around the front and back panels, with gloss black colours underneath. It looks like it means business.

It's super thin at the sides, where the glass curves inwards, and the whole thing is rather svelte in general. You'll have no trouble slipping this into the skinniest of skinny jeans.

Quite why Nokia decided it was time to ditch the headphone jack remains to be seen, though. A rep couldn't even confirm if a pair of USB-C earbuds would be included in the box, and if you've got a pair of cans you just can't say goodbye to, you'll have to be ready to live the dongle life.