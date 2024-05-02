You can now listen to Apple Music in Dolby Atmos on your LG TV

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, one of the perks you can enjoy is listening to your music in Spatial Audio. Apple uses Dolby Atmos to let you listen to tracks in surround sound. But it’s only available when you’re using a pair of the best AirPods. That changes now, with Apple Music in Dolby Atmos heading to LG TVs.

LG TVs are now playing nice with Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. It’s starting to roll out now to those with the right TVs. Unfortunately, it will only land in the UK in September. You can listen to Apple Music in Dolby Atmos on any LG Smart TV model from 2018 onwards, with webOS 4.0 or higher. That includes the lifestyle screen models like StanbyME, StanbyME Go, and MyView Smart Monitor.

And because LG is feeling generous, you can nab three months of Apple Music for free – so you can really get your ears around what high-quality, surround sound music feels like. To claim the offer, just open the Apple Music app on your LG TV. If you’ve already enjoyed a free trial before, you won’t be able to get another.

Spatial Audio is like that fancy surround sound you hear about but on steroids. Previously, you could only enjoy it on certain Apple kit – like their top-tier AirPods and the best MacBooks. But now, LG is spreading the love to its shiny OLED and QNED TV models. The catch? Your LG TV needs to sport the Dolby Atmos badge, or you’ll have to make do with a Dolby Atmos-compatible LG soundbar to get in on the action.

If you’re the proud owner of a HomePod 2 or mini, you can still sync it up with your LG TV over Bluetooth for an even more immersive Spatial Audio experience. More devices supporting Spatial Audio means more people can dip their toes into Apple’s ever-growing pool of surround sound tunes.

Connor Jewiss