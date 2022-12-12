Xiaomi debuts its latest flagship line-up – the Xiaomi 13 series

While not always on the tip of the tongue for affordable smartphones, Xiaomi remains a popular choice. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer works closely with Qualcomm for the latest Snapdragon chipsets. And this year’s flagship series is no different. The brand has unveiled its flagship line-up for this year – the Xiaomi 13 series.

The standard Xiaomi 13 boasts a 6.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display, alongside aluminium sides and glass or leather back. It packs Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets to handle almost anything you could throw at the smartphone. In fact, it’s one of the first smartphones to take advantage of the new tech. You can spec this out in either 8GB or 12GB RAM, with up to 512GB internal storage.

On the front, you’ll find a 32MP hole-punch selfie cam to capture shots of your mug. The main Leica-collab, triple camera system on the back consists of a 50MP main sensor, 10MP zoomer, and 12MP ultrawide snapper. Powering this device is a 4500mAh battery, kitted out with both wireless charging and fast charging.

Things ramp up with the more premium Xiaomi 13 Pro. It’s higher-resolution and slightly larger, with a 6.7-inch 2K, 120Hz AMOLED display. Inside, it packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with the same storage and RAM options. You’ll also benefit from Dolby Atmos audio when watching content.

The Leica triple camera system is a step-up, with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP zoomer, and 50MP ultrawide snapper. You’ll find the same 32MP selfie-snapper, but a larger battery. It’s a 4820mAH beast, with 120W fast charging that Xiaomi reckons will go from 0 to 100% in less than 20 minutes, and wireless charging.

Xiaomi’s new flagship series will first be available in China – from 14 December. The standard Xiaomi 13 will set you back ¥4000 (roughly £470), while the Xiaomi 13 Pro will retail for slightly more at ¥5000 (roughly £585). You can expect the new smartphones to make their way to Europe in early 2023; last year, the 12 Series arrived in March. The devices won’t, however, head to the US.