Xbox Cloud Gaming should now perform much better on your iPhone and iPad

Game Pass games played using Xbox Cloud Gaming for iOS should now perform noticeably better.

According to a new Xbox blog post, ‘major improvements’ result in a smoother and more responsive gameplay experience on supported iPhone and iPad devices. A bit vague, then, but since implementing the changes Microsoft says it has seen a significant increase in positive player feedback and people playing for 35% longer.

It’s easy to forget that not so long ago iOS users weren’t able to benefit from Xbox Cloud Gaming at all. While the service rolled out to Android users at launch and is accessible via an app, iThing devotees had to wait until Microsoft was able to offer streaming through Safari. And as an official app still hasn’t appeared in the App Store, this is still the way to go if you want to play Halo Infinite on your iPad or iPhone wherever you are.

To do it, head to Xbox.com/play in your Safari browser and login using your Microsoft account. You can then pin the page to your Home Screen by tapping the Share button and then selecting Add to Home Screen.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is rolled into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and it allows you to stream the majority of Game Pass games to your phone or tablet. You can play using a traditional controller or a controller grip like the Backbone One, but many games also offer touchscreen controls.

