WTF is Clubhouse?

With Twitter increasingly populated by bots and bigots, Instagram full of vacuous ‘influencers’, and TikTok entirely incomprehensible to anyone over the age of 21, there’s always room on the internet for another social network – and Clubhouse could be just the ticket.

Despite launching last year the buzz around the app has been building at quite a pace recently and now invitations are like bog rolls at the start of a pandemic.

It’s only available on iOS at the moment, but there is an Android version on the way. So what’s all the fuss about?