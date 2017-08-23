Watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reveal event live, right here

Samsung has a big Unpacked event planned for today, and unless the teaser video with the stylus silhouettes is all a big ruse, we expect that we'll see the Galaxy Note 8 announced.
As you might recall, last year's phablet release ended in tragedy: widespread battery issues led to explosive results, and Samsung had to recall the whole bunch, leaving a void in the market and freaking out some prospective buyers in the process.
But the Galaxy S8 is wonderful, and we're willing to give Samsung the benefit of the doubt that the Galaxy Note 8 won't be another misfire. Want to see the reveal live? Here's how to follow along, and then be sure to check back later in the day for our impressions of whatever Samsung shows off today.
Stream on the web
If you're stuck at work or have the day off, why not pop open a live steam and follow along? Samsung has the event streaming on YouTube, so you'll be able to press play above and follow along live. Why wait for reports when you can watch the whole thing yourself?
It all gets underway at 4PM BST (11AM EDT), although we don't know how long it'll last since that may depend on how many things Samsung is showing this time around.
We've embedded the stream below, so you don't have to go anywhere - just click to start watching.
Watch on the app
Yes, Samsung has an app just for this express purpose: the Unpacked 2017 app was originally released for the Galaxy S8 reveal earlier this year, but it's been reworked to focus specifically on the Galaxy Note 8 debut.
You'll find the app for both Android and iPhone, and it'll not only have the live stream, but it can also be used to get you into the event if you're invited and registered. But if you're reading this, then sadly, you probably weren't invited. Sorry.
Follow along on Twitter
Can't watch a stream for an hour or two, or just want some helpful bits of commentary while you soak in Samsung's barrage of sights and sounds? We'll be happy to help.
Just follow us on Twitter at @StuffTV: we'll have someone at the live event to share his insight and perspective as everything is going down. It'll be the perfect accompaniment to the stream, or otherwise an easy way to catch up if you miss the streaming show.