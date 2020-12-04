Voting in the Stuff Gadget Awards 2020 is now open

Thought you’d gotten away with it didn’t you. Thought we’d forgotten about the Stuff Gadget Awards – the official final word on tech in 2020. Not likely, reader.

As proceedings come to a thrilling, tiered climax in a year we’d be happy to bury in the concrete, the gadget world has at least provided some rare glimmers of joy in an otherwise calamity of a 12-month calendar window.

Consider once in a decade next-gen consoles, more 5G phones than you can shake a mast at, the arrival of Apple Silicon, better OLED TVs than ever, better noise-cancelling headphones than ever, smartwatches tracking stress, blood oxygen levels and heart palpitations, a soundbar with built-in streaming capabilities, and even an electric car that lets you play Mario Kart on its infotainment system.

So while major events like Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and E3 in Los Angeles bit the dust, major launches like the iPhone 12 got delayed (Okay it was only month, but still) and the chances of bagging a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas were slimmer than enjoying a pint with your gran – Scotch egg optional – on reflection tech has had a pretty good time of it.

With that in mind, we’re determined to end 2020 on a high, but to do that we really need your help to choose which shiny object is worthy of the prestigious title of ‘Readers’ Gadget of the Year’. We’ve got 18 outstanding finalists for you to choose from and you can vote for your favourite gadget here, and when you’re done with that have a crack at selecting a ‘Readers’ Smartphone of the Year’ from the 14 finalists that follow on.

Simply scroll down the selection and tick the gadget you think is most deserving of the title. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, so don't miss your chance.

We'll have the results for you from December 18th, when we'll be publishing our full Stuff Gadget Awards 2020 winners right here, and you'll be able to consolidate all this in glorious print when we publish the Awards issue on Christmas Eve – as if you weren’t going to be excited enough.