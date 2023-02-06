Upcoming Meta Quest 3 to borrow premium feature from Quest Pro

Towards the end of last year, Meta released its Quest Pro headset – a more expensive VR offering with a slew of premium features. Since then, rumours about the next headset have starting heating up. And Meta has revealed that the upcoming Quest 3 headset will borrow a top-tier feature from last year’s Pro.

Speaking at a recent investor’s call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the brand’s “next-generation consumer headset”. He went on to reveal that it would come packing the Meta Reality feature that debuted on the Quest Pro last year. Zuckerberg also confirmed that the headset is coming later this year, which is in line with what we already know.

Meta Reality is the brand’s mixed reality software that takes advantage of full colour Passthrough. Essentially, it lets you see through the headset in full colour (just as you’d see if you weren’t wearing it), and can overlay AR elements over the top. It makes for a more realistic environment compared to the black and white option on the current Quest 2. Think big models in the middle of your room that you can walk around.

It’s unclear if the Quest 3 will pack quite as many sensors as its more premium big brother, since it’ll retail for a lot less. Perhaps we’ll see a version of the feature that’s a step-down. Regardless, Meta Reality will make for a handy addition to the upcoming headset.