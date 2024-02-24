Here’s how you can get Sky Stream free for a month

From 23 February Sky is offering new customers the opportunity to enjoy a one month trial of Sky Stream free. What’s more, the bundle includes Sky Entertainment and access to excellent streaming service Netflix.

As you might know, Sky Stream is Sky without a dish. Everything is streamed straight to your TV over Wi-Fi. The package gives you access to a whopping 150 channels and 100,000 hours of catch-up content.

You can also get easy access to all your favourite streaming apps, too. These include BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Discovery+, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and more.

After the month is over, you can get the bundle for £26 a month on an 18 month contract or pay £29 for a rolling monthly deal.

Dish-free Sky Stream is the most affordable way to get Netflix and Sky TV together. Or you can get Sky Stream, TV and Broadband in one bundle for £36 a month.

Sky’s other offers include the below:

Don’t forget to check out our Sky Stream review, too. In our review we praised Sky Stream, saying “Functionality-wise it’s hard to find fault with it. Sky+ veterans might miss the local recordings, but the Stream approach feels a lot more modern and doesn’t take long to get used to. For many, it’s likely to already be the norm anyway.”

Unsure which Sky TV service to go for?

If you’re not sure whether to go for Sky Stream or Sky Glass, then our choice is usually to pair Stream with another TV. Especially if you have a decent 4K TV already. There’s a full analysis of this in our feature here: Sky Stream vs Sky Glass vs Sky Q: what’s the best option?

