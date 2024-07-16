These top Sennheiser headphones are $135/£129 off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Looking for a top set of wireless cans that you can rest on your dome? Sennheiser has a track record for releasing some of the best headphones in the game. But they’re usually a little heavier on the wallet. Fortunately, you’re in luck during Amazon Prime Day. The retail giant is slashing the price of Sennheiser’s top-class Momentum 4 wireless headphones by 37%.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can save big on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones. They’re down to £220 on Amazon UK, which is a rather tidy £129/37% off the regular price of £349. In the US, you’ll find them for a just as tantalising 21% off – down to $245 from $380.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a great set of over-ear cans. In fact, we scored them a perfect five stars in our review. We said that “the Sennheiser Momentum 4 combine great audio quality and equally great battery life at, yes, a very aggressive price.” And thanks to this deal, that price is even more aggressive.

Their styling might be slightly anonymous, but there’s nothing forgettable about how these Sennheiser headphones sound. 42mm full-range dynamic drivers deliver a listen that’s bold, detailed and enjoyable. You’ll find eight mics for noise cancelling duties. We found you don’t get a blanket of silence, but ramp up the ANC and background noise is significantly reduced.

Battery life is simply epic at 60 hours, and it’s not the only element that can go the distance. Thanks to a robust construction and high standard of finish, the Momentum 4 feel built to last. During testing, we found the cushioned headband is comfy, while the folding ear cups prove handy for packing. Add a comprehensive partner app into the equation, plus a competitive price tag, and their low profile isn’t so significant.