Tile revamps tracker range, more precise finding tech coming in 2022

Tile has announced new versions of its popular Bluetooth trackers. There will also be a new Tile Ultra tracker coming in 2022 that will feature Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech for more precise in-room locating, similar to the tech Apple has used in its AirTags.
The £30 Tile Pro leads the now-available new range (again with a one year replaceable battery). There’s a new ‘lozenge’ design plus an improved 120 metre range and louder ring. There’s also more robust IP67 waterproofing (yes we have run one under the tap).
Then there’s the £20 Tile Mate, which again has a louder ring, increased range and a longer lasting non-replaceable 3 year battery. The £25 Tile Sticker (for things like remote controls) and £30 Tile Slim (for wallets and device cases) also have improved water resistance, range and a louder ring.
Track and trace
One of Tile’s strengths has always been that it’s agnostic about whatever devices you use – iOS and Android are both supported with the Tile app. You can easily track it to a room and then the ringer on the Tile Pro will do the rest.
There’s a new feature called Lost and Found, too, which has a QR code on the tracker itself to help people return your lost items. They scan the code and then you’ll be alerted with the person’s details.