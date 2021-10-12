Tile revamps tracker range, more precise finding tech coming in 2022

Tile has announced new versions of its popular Bluetooth trackers. There will also be a new Tile Ultra tracker coming in 2022 that will feature Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech for more precise in-room locating, similar to the tech Apple has used in its AirTags.

The £30 Tile Pro leads the now-available new range (again with a one year replaceable battery). There’s a new ‘lozenge’ design plus an improved 120 metre range and louder ring. There’s also more robust IP67 waterproofing (yes we have run one under the tap).

Then there’s the £20 Tile Mate, which again has a louder ring, increased range and a longer lasting non-replaceable 3 year battery. The £25 Tile Sticker (for things like remote controls) and £30 Tile Slim (for wallets and device cases) also have improved water resistance, range and a louder ring.