This MSI gaming laptop with GTX 3080 graphics is 30% off for Prime Day

If you bided your time through the great graphics card shortage of ’20 and ’21, now’s the time to finally make your move: Amazon Prime Day discounts mean you can now pick up an MSI gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RXT 3080 GPU for a significant saving.

The MSI GP66 Leopard is available on Amazon right now for £1399 – that’s a hefty 30% discount over the £1999 retail price, and the cheapest we’ve seen the model to date.

Not only is it packing an RTX 3080, a peach of a dedicated graphics card that’ll happily play the latest games at high detail settings and refresh rates, but the rest of the spec ain’t half bad either. We’re talking an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The 15.6in Full HD resolution monitor ticks along at a heady 144Hz, too.

It’ll happily perform as a desktop replacement, with ample connectivity including three USB ports, an RJ45 network port, Mini-DisplayPort and 3.5mm combo audio port. There’s also Wi-Fi 6E on-board, and that most important of gamer-friendly features: a fully customisable RGB backlit keyboard.

MSI Katana GF66 – now £999

The GP66 Leopard isn’t the only MSI machine seeing a healthy discount for Prime Day. We’ve mainly focused on models with dedicated graphics cards, as these’ll happily play newer games at native refresh rates and at higher detail settings than anything you’ll find with an integrated GPU.

First up, the Katana GF66. It’s a similar size to the more potent GP66 Leopard, but steps down to a more mainstream Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. You’re still looking at an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD, which isn’t going to break much of a sweat playing games at 1080p.

The 15.6in panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, too, so twitch gamers and competitive players aren’t going to be moaning about lag. It usually retails for £1399, but right now you can pick one up for £999 – a 28% saving.

MSI Prestige 14 – now £699

On the more portable end of the spectrum, the MSI Prestige 14 manages to cram an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 into a 14in ultraportable. Not only that, but it’s powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which promises better power efficiency over the outgoing 11th-gen chips as well as a modest performance boost.

The 14in Full HD panel is locked at 60Hz, so this is more of a mainstream model than a gaming-focused machine, but with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD it should still cut the mustard in esports titles. Usually on sale for £899, for Prime Day you’ll be able to bag one for £699 – a tasty £22% saving.

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo – now £1099

Finally, something a little different. The Summit E16 Flip Evo is a convertible laptop with rotating screen that can be spun around into tablet mode. With a 16in display we’re not talking iPad-levels of portability, but it should still quickly switch from work to entertainment mode with a flick of the hinge.

It’s a 165Hz panel, which is mighty high given Intel’s Iris Xe graphics is being tasked with running it – although this is a welcome improvement from older integrated GPUs, so should still be able to cope with less demanding titles. Inside you’re looking at a 12th-gen Intel i7-1280P, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Usually on sale for £1299, you can buy one right now for £1039 – that’s a 20% reduction over RRP.

