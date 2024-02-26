This $99 AirPods deal gets you a great set of earbuds for less

Wireless earbuds are the top pick for convenience, as you don’t have to deal with any wires. But if you’re eyeing up a new set of buds, you’ll have noticed some of the latest models get pretty expensive. That’s especially the case if you’re looking at AirPods. But you can score a slightly older model for a great price in the US with this new deal.

At the moment, you can bag AirPods (2nd-generation) for $99 straight from Amazon. That’s down from the regular asking price of $129, saving you a decent 23%. That’s not too shabby if you don’t want to shell out the big bucks for some new earbuds.

With this deal, you can get the previous generation AirPods for a pretty decent price. They’re a few years old now and miss out on a few of the newer features. You won’t get access to Spatial Audio, for example. But, they still offer great sound, top convenience, and are your most affordable option. Plus, you can fast-pair with your iPhone, and enjoy all of the AirPods-exclusive features that make them so compelling.

In our AirPods 2 review, we said, “The AirPods are still arguably among the best all-round true wireless earbuds, especially if you’re a happy resident in Apple’s ecosystem. They’re so fast and reliable that it’s still hard to imagine anyone not being converted.”

