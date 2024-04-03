These Samsung Galaxy phones now get fewer updates. Is yours on the list?

There might be a new smartphone generation every twelve months, but not everyone changes their handset on the regular – especially now manufacturers are supporting their older devices for longer. Still, those updates will eventually dry up, at which point it’s time to think about upgrading. The writing is now on the wall for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series, with Samsung downgrading them from monthly security patches to quarterly ones.

The list includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 FE, along with the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The timing isn’t a surprise for the Galaxy S20 models, which have now passed their fourth birthday, but the Note models were expected to get a further six months, seeing as they launched later.

A big thumbs up to Samsung for supporting the Galaxy S20 for a fifth year, though – it was originally only slated to see four years of updates. The Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Note models also get a six-month reprieve. After that, expect security patches to be limited to critical vulnerabilities only – if they get any at all.

The Galaxy S20 series arrived running Android 10, and was powered by either an Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 chipset depending where in the world you bought it from. Over-the-air updates brought it up to Android 13, so there are sure to be plenty of them still being used in the wild. The Note 20 was the last Galaxy to carry the Note branding, with Samsung combining them into the mainline Galaxy S range under the Ultra banner from 2021 onwards.

If you have any of them in your pocket, and don’t fancy being left behind on the software front, it may be time to consider a trade-in or taking out a new contract with your mobile network of choice. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was only launched back in January but can already be snapped up for less than retail if you shop around. It also has a generous seven year update promise, which is great if you’re planning another marathon stint between smartphones.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming