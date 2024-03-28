The white Xbox Series X looks to be on the way – but it’s missing one key feature

A white version of the Xbox Series X console appears to be on the way over the coming months. But there are two problems. Firstly, it’s missing the key feature of a physical disc drive which will frustrate a lot of would-be buyers.

Secondly, the latest leaks via Exputer appear to be a straightforward white version of the existing console (though the site suggests there could be some upgrades to internal components such as the heatsink). And that’s a little odd, as we know Xbox Brooklyn – a full redesign of the Xbox Series X – is supposedly due in November this year.

We know that the cylindrical Xbox Brooklin is due because the details were revealed as part of Microsoft’s court case with the FTC last year as it tried to buy Activision Blizzard. The white Series X could mean these plans have been pushed back, though it’s possible that it would just be a special edition pending the arrival of the new-look console in time for the holidays. Brookin is also set to have a new controller, too.

Long-standing white Xbox rumors

The rumors of a white Xbox Series X are almost as old as the 2020 console itself with various skins being mistaken for actual consoles and white controllers being spotted.

The Exputer report also suggests the Xbox Series X White Edition could launch at a cheaper price point than the existing version. This rumor isn’t without precident – in February eXtas1s (via PureXbox) said the console could be “$50-$100 lower” than the existing Series X, because it is all-digital. It was also suggested at that point it would be white.

Also last month Xbox bosses said there would be more hardware coming before the end of the year in the form of “more console and controller options for you this holiday”. So we’ll see what turns up.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home