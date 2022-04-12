The Vivo X Fold is a Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival with a huge catch

Chinese electronics manufacturer Vivo has launched its first foldable phone, the X Fold, which offers flagship specs and promises to best the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a crucial way.

The Vivo X Fold looks familar to other mainstream foldables currently on the market, pairing an inside 8.03-inch folding display for tablet functionality, with a 6.53-inch exterior screen for more traditional phone-style use. Its hinge allows it to be used at between 60 and 120 degrees for things like video calling and other laptop-esque functionality, with both displays offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per Android Authority’s report, while Samsung claims current-gen Galaxy Fold devices claim they’ll last for up to 200,000 folds, the Vivo X Fold ups the ante and says its screen can take as many as 300,000 folds – equivalent to opening and closing 80 times a day for 10 years, as the blog points out.

Vivo also promises a crease-free design, but we’ll have to inspect this in the flesh before passing judgement, as we’ve yet to see this kind of boast truly delivered on.

Elsewhere, it’s a familar 2022 flagship Android phone package. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor backed by 12GB of RAM, either 256GB or 512GB of on-board storage, wireless charging at 50W (or 66W wired), and a 4,600mAh battery.

There’s a quad-camera system equipped on the rear, compromised of a a 50-megapixel primary camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel 5x periscope. For selfie fiends, both the inner and outer screens offer 16-megapixel cams as well, done in the hole-punch style that Apple is rumoured to be switching to with the iPhone 14 later this year.

The catch? It’s a big one. The Vivo X Fold is currently only confirmed for the company’s native China, though as the firm is parented by a conglomerate that also includes Oppo, those in the West wanting something similar can check out our Oppo Find N review to see how that foldable fares in a long-term test.

Got access to the Chinese consumer electronics market? Then can buy the Vivo X from ¥8,999, which is about £1,085 or $1,410 in the US.