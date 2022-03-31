The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available on 5 April but you can pre-order now

The OnePlus 10 Pro release date is set for 5 April. You can now pre-order the device on OnePlus.com and Amazon. If you pre-order from OnePlus, you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro.

The phone will be available in the UK in two variants, a volcanic black version for £799/899 Euros (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) and emerald forest (green) for £899/999 Euros (12GB RAM, 256GB storage).

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage volcanic black version will also be available to order from 3.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 6.7-inch premium Android 12 (OxygenOS 12.1) phone, based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 hardware. Like other flagships, there’s a telephoto zoom lens (8MP, f/2.4) in addition to the now-fairly standard 48MP f/1.8 wide lens and a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide that gives you 150 degree vision.

The QHD+ display has a new version of the OnePlus 9 Pro‘s LTPO technology that means the variable refresh rate can work faster and consume even less power (OnePlus says it’s more power-efficient than a 90Hz display).

The Hasselblad-enhanced camera software now supports 10 bit colour and boasts a new RAW format called RAW+ that enables you to capture 12-bit RAW photos.

Wireless charging is available up to 50W if you have a compatible charger. The wired SuperVooc charging is unbelievably fast at 80W and can fill up the 5000mAh battery in little over half an hour. Plus there’s a revamped version of the HyperBoost Gaming Engine designed to reduce frame rate drops (and reduce any jarring effect if you do drop frames). Touch response has also been improved.

And if that’s not all, there’s a new snazzy silver (radiant silver, in OnePlus lingo) version of the OnePlus Buds Pro. They’ll go on sale from 13 April at £139/149 Euros.

You can re-watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event here:

Play