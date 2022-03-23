The Nothing Phone 1 is coming soon, powered by Android and Qualcomm Snapdragon

Nothing has announced it will be producing a long-rumoured smartphone. Nothing Phone 1 will be here in the Summer and will be Android-based and powered by unidentified Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware.

We have some very basic interface shots, shown here, but not a lot else so expect us all to be drip-fed specs over the coming weeks and months. We don’t even know yet whether the device will be a flagship or mid-ranger.

“Today has been a long time coming” said Nothing founder (and former OnePlus founder) Carl Pei. “Design-wise, it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before”.

Although Nothing Phone 1 will be Android-based, it will have a software overlay called Nothing OS which the company hopes will become its interface play – Pei has previously made no secret that he’s a fan of Apple’s software and hardware synergy, something he hopes to provide an alternative to.

A preview of Nothing OS will be available next month.

Nothing has also announced a second crowdfunding program, too. So far, the company has raised over $140 million in funding – no mean feat. The company has now sold nearly half a million of its Ear 1 headphones.