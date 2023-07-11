The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 might be Prime Day’s best Chromebook deal

The best Chromebooks are affordable, portable and have long-lasting batteries. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 ticks all three boxes, and its hybrid design means you can pop off the keyboard once you’re done working and use it as an entertainment tablet too. It’s even easier on the wallet this Prime Day, with a huge 45% discount on Amazon UK. Normally £330, the IdeaPad Duet 3 can be picked up for £180 – a huge £150 saving.

You get a 10.95in, 2000×1200 LCD display for your cash, which can hit a peak 400 nits to do justice to streaming video services. The optional Lenovo USI Pen 2 lets you take notes or doodle onscreen, too. At a mere 7.9mm thick and weighing less than 950g, it’s small enough to stuff in a bag and take just about anywhere.

Inside, a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and 4GB of RAM will be plenty of performance for Chrome OS, which is far easier to run on simpler hardware than Windows. It saps less battery, too, with twelve hours of battery life promised between top-ups. You also get dual USB-C ports, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5 for seamless connectivity.

Maybe you’re after something a little more static – but which can still be carried around when you fancy it? The Lenovo Smart Tab fits the bill: this 8in tablet comes with its own charging dock, letting it double as a smart display when not in your hands. Think of it a bit like the Google Pixel Tablet, only a whole lot cheaper: during Prime Day, you can get this once-£140 slate for £70, a substantial 50% saving.

The specs won’t really blow you away, with a 1280×800 resolution LCD display and MediaTek CPU, but it’ll do just fine for controlling your smart home kit and then kicking back on the sofa with your YouTube watchlist.

